Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Traded to Knicks

Harkless has been traded to the Knicks as part of a deal that brings Marcus Morris to the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers are sending more than just Harkless to the Knicks, but he's the first player to be reported by Charania. Harkless was a regular starter for the Clippers for much of the season, holding down a role of 22.8 minutes per game across 50 appearances. He's a solid three-and-D player, but Harkless doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective.