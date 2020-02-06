Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Traded to Knicks
Harkless has been traded to the Knicks as part of a deal that brings Marcus Morris to the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Clippers are sending more than just Harkless to the Knicks, but he's the first player to be reported by Charania. Harkless was a regular starter for the Clippers for much of the season, holding down a role of 22.8 minutes per game across 50 appearances. He's a solid three-and-D player, but Harkless doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Logs 32 minutes versus Miami•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Gets green light•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Won't play Saturday•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Out with back soreness•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...