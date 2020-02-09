Play

Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Unlikely to play Sunday

Harkless is doubtful for Sunday's game in Atlanta due to an illness.

Harklass was expected to suit up Sunday but wasn't guaranteed to play after being acquired from the Clippers, and he's now officially doubtful with the illness. The 26-year-old's debut with the Knicks will likely have to wait until at least Wednesday against the Wizards.

More News
Our Latest Stories