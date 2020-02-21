Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Will remain with Knicks

Harkless has decided to remain with the Knicks rather than seek a buyout, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, other teams had been monitoring Harkless as a potential buyout candidate. However, he's choosing to remain with New York. In his Knicks debut Feb. 12, Harkless played 25 minutes and posted four points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal.