Play

Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Will suit up, might not play

Harkless (not injury related) will be available for Saturday's game against the Pistons but it's not clear if he'll end up seeing the court, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

This news is enough to dissolve an injured/inactive status from Harkless' name, but it remains unclear if his name will actually be called by coach Mike Miller. As a result, he makes for an extremely risky DFS option.

More News
Our Latest Stories