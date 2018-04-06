Beasley (illness) is available to play in Friday's game against the Heat.

While Beasley did not participate in Thursday's practice, it looks like he should still be fine to play Friday night, leaving the length of his absence at just one game. Beasley is expected to return as the team's starting power forward and play a fairly heavy dose of minutes, especially with Lance Thomas (illness) ruled out.

