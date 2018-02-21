Knicks' Michael Beasley: Back at practice Wednesday
Beasley (ear) practiced Wednesday, Fred Kerber of the New York Post reports.
Beasley missed Tuesday's practice with right ear irritation, though the issue was not considered serious, so it's not too surprising he went through practice Wednesday. Regardless, he should still tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic. If he were to miss the contest, Lance Thomas and Kyle O'Quinn would likely see expanded roles.
