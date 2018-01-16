Beasley scored 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 119-104 win over the Nets.

Enes Kanter played only nine minutes on the night, affording Beasley plenty of action alongside Kristaps Porzingis in the Knicks' frontcourt, and he responded with his third double-double in the last five games. Beasley played only 25 minutes total in his prior two games, however -- games in which Tim Hardaway (leg) was healthy enough to play -- and once Hardaway is able to see a full workload every night, Beasley's role figures to shrink.