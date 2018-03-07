Knicks' Michael Beasley: Bumped to reserve role Tuesday
Beasley will come off the bench for Tuesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Beasley has been in a slump during the Knicks previous five contests, and has seen his playing time dip as a result. He will now join the second unit, and while that could provide a spark in his performance, he figures to again see reserve minutes. It remains to be seen if the team will continue in this direction going forward, but Lance Thomas will get the start in his place Tuesday.
