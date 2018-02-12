Beasley scored 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding 13 rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Pacers.

As expected, Beasley is taking advantage of the opportunity created by Kristaps Porzingis' season-ending knee injury, producing 37 points and 20 boards in the last two games while averaging 30 minutes. The Knicks don't have anyone else on the roster who can really challenge Beasley's spot as the starting power forward, so expect the 29-year-old to continue seeing plenty of court time and plenty of usage.