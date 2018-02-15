Knicks' Michael Beasley: Double-double in Wednesday's loss
Beasley scored 16 points (8-24 FG) while adding 11 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Wizards.
The double-double was his second in four games since Kristaps Porzingis (knee) went down, but Beasley's bricklaying didn't help get the Knicks back in the win column. Given the team's lack of other options on offense, though, expect him to remain a poor man's Melo coming out of the All-Star break and see plenty of shot attempts, giving Beasley a solid fantasy floor.
