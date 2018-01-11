Beasley scored a team-high 26 points (10-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 Ft) while adding 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 39 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-119 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

After missing the Knicks' previous game with a minor ankle injury, it seems safe to say Beasley is healthy. The 29-year-old's improbable career resurgence continues, and he now has three double-doubles in his last six games while averaging 20.4 points, 9.4 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over that stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories