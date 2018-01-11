Beasley scored a team-high 26 points (10-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 Ft) while adding 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 39 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-119 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

After missing the Knicks' previous game with a minor ankle injury, it seems safe to say Beasley is healthy. The 29-year-old's improbable career resurgence continues, and he now has three double-doubles in his last six games while averaging 20.4 points, 9.4 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over that stretch.