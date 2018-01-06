Knicks' Michael Beasley: Double-doubles in loss
Beasley tallied 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 17-103 loss to the Heat.
Beasley was electric off the bench once again, recording a double-double in only 23 minutes of action. He appeared to roll his ankle during the overtime period and left the game briefly before re-entering with some strapping around the ankle. He had a noticeable limp and should probably be considered questionable heading into Sunday's game in Dallas.
