Knicks' Michael Beasley: Double-doubles in loss

Beasley tallied 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 17-103 loss to the Heat.

Beasley was electric off the bench once again, recording a double-double in only 23 minutes of action. He appeared to roll his ankle during the overtime period and left the game briefly before re-entering with some strapping around the ankle. He had a noticeable limp and should probably be considered questionable heading into Sunday's game in Dallas.