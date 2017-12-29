Knicks' Michael Beasley: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss

Beasley posted 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 loss to the Spurs.

Beasley's scoring and rebounding totals both paced the Knicks on the night, and his scoring tally was his fourth of greater than 20 points in the last seven. The veteran's work on the glass equaled his best haul of the season as well and led to his second double-double within the last five games. Beasley's minutes continue to fluctuate between the teens and the mid-to-high 30s, however, so it's difficult to get a feel for his potential production from one game to the next.