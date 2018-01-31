Knicks' Michael Beasley: Double-doubles off the bench
Beasley had 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), and 13 rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 victory over the Nets.
Beasley finished with an empty double-double, recording nothing outside of points and rebounds. He has settled back into a bench role with Kristaps Porzingis regaining full health and owners should expect some inconsistencies in his minutes moving forward. Should Porzingis miss any time in the future, Beasley would become almost a must-own player. Until that time, however, he remains more of a streaming option in shallower leagues.
More News
