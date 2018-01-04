Knicks' Michael Beasley: Drops 20 points Wednesday

Beasley collected 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assist, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 121-103 loss to the Wizards.

Although the Knicks did not find any success with their starting unit, Beasley showed his ability to stuff the stat sheet off the bench. Wednesday marks the second-straight game in which Beasley led the Knicks in scoring, and he should continue to be one of the offensive leaders for the team until Tim Hardaway (leg) returns.