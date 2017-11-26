Knicks' Michael Beasley: Drops season-high 30 in loss to Houston
Beasley recorded season-highs across the board on Saturday, as he collected 30 points (14-23 FG), eight rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes of action in a 117-102 loss to the Houston Rockets.
Beasley has been buried down the depth chart all season, but injuries allowed him to go off in this game. Not only was Kristaps Porzingis missing, the Knicks were also without Enes Kanter. That's nearly 30 shots a game gone and Beasley was obviously happy to fill that void. Beasley actually hadn't surpassed 11 points all season. as the 23 shots and 36 minutes played both marked season-highs as well. The simple fact is, if all of these guys are going to miss games, Beasley will get up shots. If they are healthy, Beasley likely won't play more than 20 minutes.
