Knicks' Michael Beasley: Flirts with double-double Sunday
Beasley tallied 12 points (6-13 FG), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Sunday's 101-97 win over the Wizards.
Beasley has been a staple in the Knicks lineup for a while now while a bunch of other changes have been happening, and he continues to produce solid stat lines. Sunday night marked a modest point total because of his inability to get to the line or stretch the floor, but what he can't do scoring he makes up for on the boards for a forward.
