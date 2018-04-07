Knicks' Michael Beasley: Game-time call Saturday
Beasley (knee) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Beasley suffered a left knee bruise shortly after tipoff during Friday's game, and he's going to test things out during pre-game warmups before making a final decision on his status. If he ends up not taking the floor, Lance Thomas (illness), Luke Kornet and Isaiah Hicks are all candidates to see additional run.
