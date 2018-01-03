Knicks' Michael Beasley: Gathers team-high 18 points in loss
Beasley contributed 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during a 100-91 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.
Beasley's 18 points marked a team high and he fell just one rebound shy of his third double-double of the season. After three consecutive quiet outings, Beasley has rebounded, with at least 15 points in his last three games. Beasley's value will likely take a hit when Tim Hardaway (leg) returns, but he has been a fairly consistent source of points and rebounds lately.
