Knicks' Michael Beasley: Goes for 15 points on 16 shots
Beasley tallied 15 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during a 111-104 win over the Nets on Thursday.
Beasley scored in double figures for the fifth time in the last seven games in the victory. He was able to get off an astounding 16 field goal attempts in just 20 minutes of action. If Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is forced to miss any time, that could open up a larger scoring role for Beasley.
