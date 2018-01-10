Beasley (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Beasley was only able take part in portions of Tuesday's practice, but after testing the ankle out during pregame warmups, he's now officially been given the green light to play. Look for Beasley to slot back in as one of the first frontcourt players off the bench and the Knicks aren't reporting any sort of restrictions, so it appears he'll be on a full workload. Prior to his one-game absence, Beasley had really picked up his play of late, averaging 19.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block across 25.4 minutes in the previous five contests.