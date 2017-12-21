Knicks' Michael Beasley: Heading back to bench role Thursday

Beasley will shift back to a bench role for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Beasley has started the last two games with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out with an injury, though Porzingis is now back and is set to take on his usual role in the top unit. That sends Beasely back to the bench and he should see his minutes fall back into the upper-teens or low-20s, which severely restricts his fantasy upside moving forward.