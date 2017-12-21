Knicks' Michael Beasley: Heading back to bench role Thursday
Beasley will shift back to a bench role for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Beasley has started the last two games with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out with an injury, though Porzingis is now back and is set to take on his usual role in the top unit. That sends Beasely back to the bench and he should see his minutes fall back into the upper-teens or low-20s, which severely restricts his fantasy upside moving forward.
More News
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores 32 points in 25 minutes•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting again Monday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores 30 points in victory•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting vs. Thunder•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Goes for 15 points on 16 shots•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: To return to bench Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...