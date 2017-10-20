Knicks' Michael Beasley: Helped to locker room Thursday
Beasley suffered a left ankle injury during Thursday's game against the Thunder and had to be helped to the locker room, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
Word has yet to emerge about the seriousness or nature of the injury. He should be considered questionable to return until further notice.
