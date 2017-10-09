Knicks' Michael Beasley: Late scratch Sunday
Beasley did not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Nets due to a foot injury, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
The exact severity of Beasley's injury is unknown, but the Knicks don't seem too concerned with it. Consider Beasley questionable to play in Monday's exhibition against Houston.
