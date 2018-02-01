Beasley scored 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 103-73 loss to Boston.

A game after collecting a double-double, Beasley scored another bench-leading 12 points as an encore against Boston. In his last nine games, the veteran guard has been a steady scorer as a reserve, averaging 15.6 points. In addition, Beasley has been a rather efficient shooter as well, sinking 52.4 percent of his 11.4 shots per game during this same span. However, on Wednesday, he was limited to 12 minutes compared to 23 minutes on Tuesday. Besides the game slipping away from the Knicks, it is unclear why there was such a decrease in Beasley's minutes from one night to the next. However, it is clear that he is proving to be a solid scoring option from New York's bench.