Knicks' Michael Beasley: Leads bench with 15 points Saturday

Beasley scored 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-5 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 win against New Orleans.

As of late, Beasley has become a steady scoring option for New York. After Saturday's bench leading 15 points, the guard is averaging 17.3 points in his last ten games. In addition, Beasley is shooting a rather efficient 51.0 percent from the floor on 14.1 shots per game over this span. Of his last ten games, he has scored at least 20 points in four of them, including a season-high 32 points against Boston on December 21. However, his minutes dropped from 33 on Thursday when he scored 23 points to 20 minutes on Saturday. Despite his drop in playing time, Beasley salvaged a solid offensive performance. However, Beasley's offensive production is contingent on the minutes he sees off of the bench, making him a shaky option on a nightly basis.