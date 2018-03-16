Beasley tallied 24 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 loss to the 76ers.

Beasley received little help in the defeat Thursday night, as he was able to lead the Knicks in both rebounds and scoring on the night. Beasley has his on and off nights, with Thursday night's efficiency representing the ceiling of his caliber, especially on a struggling team.