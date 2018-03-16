Knicks' Michael Beasley: Leads Knicks in points, rebounds in loss Thursday
Beasley tallied 24 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 loss to the 76ers.
Beasley received little help in the defeat Thursday night, as he was able to lead the Knicks in both rebounds and scoring on the night. Beasley has his on and off nights, with Thursday night's efficiency representing the ceiling of his caliber, especially on a struggling team.
More News
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting Thursday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores team-high 21 points Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Shifting back to bench Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Tallies double-double in start•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: On track for start Sunday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores 16 off bench Tuesday•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...