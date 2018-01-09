Knicks' Michael Beasley: Limited in practice, questionable Wednesday

Beasley (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, taking some contact, and is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Bulls, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

Beasley missed Sunday's game against Dallas while nursing a sprained ankle, which prompted some extra run for the likes of Lance Thomas (25 minutes) and Kyle O'Quinn (23 minutes). Though Beasley is apparently still feeling significant discomfort, the fact that he was able to take some contact at practice is an encouraging sign for his availability in regards to Wednesday's contest. More word on his status should arrive following that day's morning shootaround.