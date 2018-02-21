Beasley sat out Tuesday's practice with right ear irritation, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

It doesn't sound like anything overly serious for Beasley, but it does bring his availability into question for a matchup with the Magic on Thursday. There's certainly a chance he makes a full recovery over the next few days, but tentatively consider him questionable heading into that contest for the time being. If Beasley were to miss time, Lance Thomas and Kyle O'Quinn would likely be the main beneficiaries, with a guy like Luke Kornet also potentially rejoining the rotation.