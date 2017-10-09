Play

Knicks' Michael Beasley: Not listed on injury report Monday

Beasley (foot) was not listed on the injury report for Monday's preseason matchup with the Rockets.

Beasley was a late scratch from Sunday's tilt against the Nets, though it clearly was only a minor ailment considering he's back to being available on Monday. With a slew of guys sitting out, including frontcourt players such as Kristaps Porzingis (hip), Doug McDermott (finger) and Mindaugas Kuzminskas (calf), Beasley could see decent minutes in his return.

