Knicks' Michael Beasley: Not practicing Thursday, questionable for Friday
Beasley (illness) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Beasley was held out of Wednesday's game against the Magic and looks to be at risk of missing Friday's outing after failing to make Thursday's sessions. It's possible, however, that Beasley just needed another day off and will be good to go Friday, but the team likely won't provide an update on his status until after the Knicks' shootaround in the morning.
