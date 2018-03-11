Beasley is set to start at power forward Sunday against the Raptors, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

The Knicks have ruled normal starter Lance Thomas out for the day with a sprained right thumb, so Beasley will enter the starting five in his stead and make for an appealing punt-play option in daily contests. In his 16 starts this season, Beasley is averaging 15.9 points (on 47.7 percent shooting from the field), 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game.