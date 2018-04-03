Knicks' Michael Beasley: Out Tuesday vs. Magic
Beasley (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Considering it's just an illness for Beasley, it shouldn't keep him sidelined for long and there's a realistic chance he's back in the lineup as soon as Friday's tilt with the Heat. However, he's not feeling healthy enough to play Tuesday and will join Enes Kanter (back, wrist) on the sidelines. With Beasley and Kanter out, look for the likes of Lance Thomas, Kyle O'Quinn and Luke Kornet to see big minutes in the frontcourt, with Thomas and O'Quinn the likely starters.
