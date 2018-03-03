Knicks' Michael Beasley: Playing time takes hit Friday
Beasley mustered just seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes in Friday's 128-105 loss to the Clippers.
Beasley sat for extended stretches during the second half and finished with his third single-digit point tally over the last four games. The 29-year-old has played under 30 minutes in four straight and seen a corresponding drop in usage, as he's taken single-digit shot attempts in three of those contests. The 2008 first-round pick remains the starting power forward for the moment, so he'll look to bounce back in a premium matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday evening.
