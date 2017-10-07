Knicks' Michael Beasley: Plays team-high 30 minutes Friday

Beasley scored seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Wizards.

With Kristaps Porzingis (rest) getting the night off, Beasley got a long look from Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek and provided the kind of mixed-bag performance that has been the norm throughout his NBA career. Beasley has always has talent, but the second overall pick in the 2008 draft has never been able to put things together, and he seems unlikely to do so now as he suits up for his seventh NBA organization.