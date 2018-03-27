Knicks' Michael Beasley: Pours in 27 points Monday
Beasley produced 27 points (12-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 137-128 overtime loss to the Hornets.
Beasley took the most shots in a game Monday night since early February, as the he and Trey Burke were the two main sources of offense for the Knicks. Efficient nights like Monday show what Beasley has to offer as a forward, as the rebounds will always be there while the points will fluctuate.
