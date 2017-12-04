Knicks' Michael Beasley: Puts up 21 in spot start
Beasley posted 21 points (10-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Sunday's 105-100 loss to the Knicks.
Beasley started in relief of Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and had a respectable evening. Beasley has often been a healthy scratch this season and routinely sees an average of 14-4 minutes when he does play, so he has no fantasy relevance unless there is a significant injury in the Knicks' frontcourt.
