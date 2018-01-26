Beasley logged 21 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 130-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Beasley is still showing up with big stat lines off the bench despite the return of the Knicks starters and the resurgence of Tim Hardaway Jr. He's definitely going to be more volatile in a bench role. Hardaway is by far the worst variable for Beasley, as Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter still sit enough to give Beasley an ability to contribute, but Hardaway held that role for months before his injury and now the former Kansas State star is more dependent on Hardaway's usage,