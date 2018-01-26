Knicks' Michael Beasley: Puts up 21 points off the bench Thursday
Beasley logged 21 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 130-118 loss to the Nuggets.
Beasley is still showing up with big stat lines off the bench despite the return of the Knicks starters and the resurgence of Tim Hardaway Jr. He's definitely going to be more volatile in a bench role. Hardaway is by far the worst variable for Beasley, as Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter still sit enough to give Beasley an ability to contribute, but Hardaway held that role for months before his injury and now the former Kansas State star is more dependent on Hardaway's usage,
More News
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Team-high scoring total in spot start•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Big double-double off bench Monday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Double-double off bench Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Limited in practice, questionable Wednesday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.