Beasley (knee) is considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Bucks.

Beasley suffered a left knee contusion shortly after tip-off in Friday's game against the Heat and was unable to return. Given its the second night of a back-to-back set, the Knicks could choose to err on the side of caution. Lance Thomas (illness), Luke Kornet and Isaiah Hicks would presumably see the biggest uptick in minutes should the veteran power forward ultimately be unable to suit up. Expect an update on his status after he goes through warmups closer to game time.