Knicks' Michael Beasley: Questionable Saturday

Beasley (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Barbara Barker of Newsday reports.

Beasley left Thursday's game against the Thunder with a left ankle sprain. More updates on his status should emerge following Saturday morning's shootaround. If he misses the game, Lance Thomas and Doug McDermott are candidates to see additional run.

