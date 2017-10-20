Knicks' Michael Beasley: Questionable Saturday
Beasley (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Barbara Barker of Newsday reports.
Beasley left Thursday's game against the Thunder with a left ankle sprain. More updates on his status should emerge following Saturday morning's shootaround. If he misses the game, Lance Thomas and Doug McDermott are candidates to see additional run.
More News
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Won't return Thursday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: X-Rays negative, questionable to return Thursday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Helped to locker room Thursday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting Friday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: X-rays show no significant injury•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Suffers bruised elbow•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....