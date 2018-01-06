Knicks' Michael Beasley: Questionable Sunday

Beasley did not practice Saturday due to a sprained left ankle, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Beasley emerged from Friday's game with a left ankle issue, and the Knicks are calling him questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavs in Dallas. Look for a more definitive update following shootaround in the morning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories