Knicks' Michael Beasley: Questionable Sunday
Beasley did not practice Saturday due to a sprained left ankle, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Beasley emerged from Friday's game with a left ankle issue, and the Knicks are calling him questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavs in Dallas. Look for a more definitive update following shootaround in the morning.
