Knicks' Michael Beasley: Questionable to play Tuesday
Beasley is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando due to an illness, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Beasley landed on the injury report Monday morning, but his status likely won't be updated until shootaround Tuesday. The 29-year-old is coming off of a strong showing in Saturday's loss to Detroit, when had 32 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 29 minutes of action.
