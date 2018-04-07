Knicks' Michael Beasley: Questionable to return Friday
Beasley is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Heat after suffering a left knee contusion, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Beasley sustained the injury shortly after tip-off and immediately checked out. Look for Isiah Hicks and Luke Kornet to see extra run while Beasley is sidelined. While the severity of the injury is not known at this time, expect an update once the team provides more information.
