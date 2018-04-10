Beasley posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot in 27 minutes during Monday's 123-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Beasley returned from his leg injury and looked like his usual self in a losing effort. Looking back on his season, Beasley played hard and made a case for garnering a starting role, but the 28-year-old is playing on his seventh team and his role with the Knicks next year is cloudy at best. He's an unrestricted free agent and could be courted by a few teams in the offseason - Beasley would probably prefer an environment where he could play for a title, as he isn't getting any younger.