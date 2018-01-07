Knicks' Michael Beasley: Ruled out Sunday
Beasley (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
Beasley was held out of Saturday's practice due to a sprained left ankle, and the Knicks will elect to hold out the veteran for at least one game. New York has off until Wednesday, giving Beasley another two days to recover. In his absence, look for Doug McDermott and Lance Thomas to be called upon to play more minutes on the wing Sunday.
More News
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Questionable Sunday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Drops 20 points Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Gathers team-high 18 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Leads bench with 15 points Saturday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...