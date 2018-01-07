Knicks' Michael Beasley: Ruled out Sunday

Beasley (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

Beasley was held out of Saturday's practice due to a sprained left ankle, and the Knicks will elect to hold out the veteran for at least one game. New York has off until Wednesday, giving Beasley another two days to recover. In his absence, look for Doug McDermott and Lance Thomas to be called upon to play more minutes on the wing Sunday.