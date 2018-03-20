Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores 17 in Monday's win
Beasley scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 110-92 win over the Bulls.
After managing only eight points in 23 minutes Saturday, Beasley was a little more productive with his reduced court time in this one. With a spot in the draft lottery secure, the Knicks will likely continue spreading their minutes around every chance they get as they evaluate the bottom half of the roster, which makes Beasley and the other regular starters more volatile fantasy assets than they might be otherwise.
