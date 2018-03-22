Beasley had 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to Miami.

Beasley continued his strong play, finishing in double-figures for the fifth time in his last six games. He offers very little on the defensive end of the floor but has never seen a shot he isn't afraid of. It will be interesting to see whether the Knicks decide to rest him down the stretch but until then, he remains a must-own player in most formats.