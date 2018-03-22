Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores 22 points in loss
Beasley had 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to Miami.
Beasley continued his strong play, finishing in double-figures for the fifth time in his last six games. He offers very little on the defensive end of the floor but has never seen a shot he isn't afraid of. It will be interesting to see whether the Knicks decide to rest him down the stretch but until then, he remains a must-own player in most formats.
More News
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores 17 in Monday's win•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Leads Knicks in points, rebounds in loss Thursday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting Thursday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores team-high 21 points Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Shifting back to bench Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Tallies double-double in start•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...