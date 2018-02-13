Beasley contributed 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 108-92 loss to the 76ers.

Beasley matched his season high in minutes played while scoring 20-plus points for the second time in the first three games since Kristaps Porzingis (ACL) was lost for the season. Beasley posted a double-double (16 points, 13 boards) in the one other matchup minus Porzingis, so it's safe to say he has turned things up a notch.