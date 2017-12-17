Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores 30 points in victory
Beasley finished with 30 points (11-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 victory over the Thunder.
Beasley was in the starting lineup for the injured Kristaps Porzingis (knee), and thrived, finishing with 30 points on just 18 field-goal attempts. He has been wildly inconsistent this season, but has managed to score in double-figures in six of his last eight games. He will never offer much more than scoring, and this tends to only come when there is an injury to one of the starters. Porzingis could return as soon as Monday against the Hornets, which would send Beasley back to a bench role.
More News
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting again Monday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting vs. Thunder•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Goes for 15 points on 16 shots•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: To return to bench Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Puts up 21 in spot start•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Will start at power forward Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...