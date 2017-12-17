Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores 30 points in victory

Beasley finished with 30 points (11-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 victory over the Thunder.

Beasley was in the starting lineup for the injured Kristaps Porzingis (knee), and thrived, finishing with 30 points on just 18 field-goal attempts. He has been wildly inconsistent this season, but has managed to score in double-figures in six of his last eight games. He will never offer much more than scoring, and this tends to only come when there is an injury to one of the starters. Porzingis could return as soon as Monday against the Hornets, which would send Beasley back to a bench role.