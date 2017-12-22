Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores 32 points in 25 minutes
Beasley accounted for 32 points (13-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes Thursday in New York's win over Boston.
Chants of "M-V-P" rained down onto the court in Madison Square, and they were well deserved. Beasley dominated the Celtics Thursday, and he was methodical in his approach. On each touch, Beasley got himself into a good position to score, and he was converting consistently. Beasley is enjoying a renaissance of sorts in his first year with the Knicks. He is establishing himself as the second option on offense, and it's a beautiful sight.
